$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Repligen posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $4.89 on Friday, hitting $284.89. The stock had a trading volume of 325,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.11 and its 200 day moving average is $239.00. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 135.66 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,675 shares of company stock valued at $14,874,456 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

