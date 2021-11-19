$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. First Busey posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 234,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.04. First Busey has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey by 29.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Busey by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

