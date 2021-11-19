Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Down 42.7% in October

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the October 14th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.19. 17,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,459. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $148.67 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

