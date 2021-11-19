Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Drops By 44.4%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dragon Victory International by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 28,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Dragon Victory International has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

