8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $928,643.56 and $258,515.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

