Tachyon Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $398,999.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and $398,999.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

