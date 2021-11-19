Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $974.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $960.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $994.30 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 323,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 1,730,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,026. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

