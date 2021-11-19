Symrise (ETR:SY1) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.95

Shares of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €129.95 ($147.67) and last traded at €130.70 ($148.52), with a volume of 338910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €129.95 ($147.67).

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.30.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.