Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Avalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

