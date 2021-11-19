Short Interest in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Declines By 38.9%

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the October 14th total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.02. 1,638,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

