Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.38-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31-53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

CSCO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. 1,845,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

