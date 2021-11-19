Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Atkore stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 540,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,990. Atkore has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

