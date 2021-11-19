NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits Market Cap of $10.46 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $20,738.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.17 or 0.00375446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

