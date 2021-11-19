Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). RedHill Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 147,889 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 350.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,224,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,144. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

