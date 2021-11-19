DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.43.

DNB Bank ASA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,092. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.43.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

