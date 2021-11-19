Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

MAIN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. 317,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,282. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

