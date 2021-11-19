Short Interest in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Declines By 36.4%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 777,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNVC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 94,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,019. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.59.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

