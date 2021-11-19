Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.8 days.

SKHCF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

