Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FTCH traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 28,986,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,311. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farfetch stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.37% of Farfetch worth $1,671,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.