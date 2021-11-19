Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.77. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

PFBC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 27,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 137.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

