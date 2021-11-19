Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report sales of $31.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.02 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $116.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $128.34 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $129.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

BWB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

