Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.41. 658,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,713. Globant has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

