OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Earnings Results

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 146,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $56.78.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
