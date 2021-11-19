OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Earnings Results

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 146,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $56.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920 in the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

