Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 75.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 60,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. 135,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,653,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $211.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

