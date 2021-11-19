Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in October

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PSHZF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $40.78. 4,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

