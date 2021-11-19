Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MZDAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

MZDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

