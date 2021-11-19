AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $185,588.88 and approximately $211.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

