Zacks: Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.92). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 943,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,070. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $922.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

