Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,691 shares of company stock valued at $11,881,641. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

