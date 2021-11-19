The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report $3.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $15.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $17.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.47. 81,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The company has a market cap of $430.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $406.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

