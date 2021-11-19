Ark Reaches Market Capitalization of $255.71 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $255.71 million and $21.85 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,229,941 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

