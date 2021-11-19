Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$0.84 EPS

Analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Zogenix reported earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.28. 507,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zogenix by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 17.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 295,735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 3.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

