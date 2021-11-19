Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 52,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,480. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

