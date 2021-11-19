BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 127,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,169. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

