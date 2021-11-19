Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 31.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 14th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
IFV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 19,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,669. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.