Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 31.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 14th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IFV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 19,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,669. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

