Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.48

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 13690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAKSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

