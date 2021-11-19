Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.06

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 87988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSNUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.