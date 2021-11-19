Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 267,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,721. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.71 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

