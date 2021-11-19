Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 225,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,329,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

