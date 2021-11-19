Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.61. 215,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

