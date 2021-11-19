Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $53.21. 585,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.