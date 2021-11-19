Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 546 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 308.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.28.

NVDA stock opened at $321.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $327.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $799.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

