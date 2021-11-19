Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,085. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.33%.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,864 shares of company stock worth $12,208,430. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,349,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $29,124,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

