Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

PANW traded up $10.50 on Friday, reaching $530.49. 224,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.88. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.02 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

