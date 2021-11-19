Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.87. The company had a trading volume of 252,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $355.49 and a 12-month high of $472.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.41 and its 200 day moving average is $439.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

