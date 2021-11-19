JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $159.74. 173,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,035,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

