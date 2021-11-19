JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $160.30. 213,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $473.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

