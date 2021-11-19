LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $123.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $122.44 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $469.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $592.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.70 million to $598.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $42.37. 1,015,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,707. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.