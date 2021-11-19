Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $42.17

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.84. 511,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,524. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

