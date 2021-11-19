Domenic Serafino Buys 17,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Domenic Serafino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Domenic Serafino acquired 15,500 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00.

Shares of VERO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 632,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Venus Concept Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Venus Concept by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 329,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 244,347 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Venus Concept by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

VERO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

